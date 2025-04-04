Karnataka's Ambitious Airport Expansion Plans Take Flight

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday to address the expansion of Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Vijaypur airports. This development initiative underscores a commitment to bolster the state's aviation infrastructure.

The Mysuru airport project involves significant financial backing from the state, with Rs 319.14 crore allocated for acquiring 240 acres of land dedicated to runway expansion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the vital role of the Airports Authority of India in planning and executing these essential upgrades.

In his communication to the central minister, Siddaramaiah called upon the Airports Authority to promptly proceed with utility shifting and oversee the Rs 101.84 crore allocated for the project. The meeting saw participation from State Industries Minister M B Patil and other state officials, highlighting the importance of this initiative.

