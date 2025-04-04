U.S. Economy Shows Resilience Amid Tariff Tensions

In an unexpected turn, the U.S. economy added significantly more jobs in March than analysts had predicted, reflecting underlying resilience. However, uncertainty looms as President Trump's new import tariffs could test this stability, causing adverse ripple effects through reduced business confidence and volatile financial markets.

The latest data from the Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls increased by 228,000 jobs, surpassing projections. Much of this growth stemmed from a recovery in sectors previously hit by adverse weather conditions, as well as gains in healthcare and social assistance jobs.

Despite this positive news, concerns about the broader economic outlook persist. The Trump administration's recent tariff announcements have raised fears of disrupted supply chains and potential layoffs, pressing economists to consider potential negative impacts in April's employment report.

