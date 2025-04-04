U.S. Economy Shows Resilience Amid Tariff Tensions
The U.S. economy showed stronger-than-expected job growth in March. However, President Trump's new import tariffs pose a potential risk to future employment as business confidence wavers. With notably steady momentum before these trade measures, economists are watching for impacts on upcoming employment reports.
In an unexpected turn, the U.S. economy added significantly more jobs in March than analysts had predicted, reflecting underlying resilience. However, uncertainty looms as President Trump's new import tariffs could test this stability, causing adverse ripple effects through reduced business confidence and volatile financial markets.
The latest data from the Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls increased by 228,000 jobs, surpassing projections. Much of this growth stemmed from a recovery in sectors previously hit by adverse weather conditions, as well as gains in healthcare and social assistance jobs.
Despite this positive news, concerns about the broader economic outlook persist. The Trump administration's recent tariff announcements have raised fears of disrupted supply chains and potential layoffs, pressing economists to consider potential negative impacts in April's employment report.
(With inputs from agencies.)