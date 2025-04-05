Trade Tensions Test U.S. Job Market Resilience

In an unexpected twist, U.S. employers added 228,000 jobs last month, a robust indicator that the nation's labor market remains resilient amid President Donald Trump's contentious trade policies. However, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.2%, reflecting an influx of 232,000 job seekers not all of whom secured employment.

Job growth exceeded economists' projections nearly doubling expectations, with healthcare and hospitality sectors leading the charge. Yet, concerns loom over the economic stability, fueled by retaliatory tariffs and shrinking federal workforces. The Dow Jones index plummeted following China's counter-tariffs, highlighting the potential ramifications of an escalating trade conflict.

Amid uncertainty, employers like Fort Hamilton Distillery and Klem's are cautious about expanding their workforce. The looming threat of higher operational costs and fluctuating vendor prices due to import taxes adds to the precariousness of the business landscape.

