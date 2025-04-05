Left Menu

Startup Surge: India's Energy Sector Teams with Innovation

ONGC's startup fund experiences a 450% valuation growth. MoPNG participates in Startup Mahakumbh 2025, showcasing startup collaborations with PSUs. Over 3,000 startups join, with major projects in CO2 capture, ESG solutions, and renewable energy. Initiatives aim to fortify India's sustainable energy transition.

  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reported a remarkable 450% growth in valuation for ONGC's startup fund over five years. Significantly, WellRx, a pioneering oilfield startup under the Startup India Policy, is extending its reach to over 120 countries, showcasing India's expanding global energy influence.

At the forefront is IndianOil's IndS_UP initiative, which has nurtured 42 startups, creating 86 intellectual properties and generating 635 jobs. Among key supported ventures are Caliche Private Limited, focusing on biochemical sand influx control, and Carbonation India Private Limited, advancing sustainable waste management in the oil and gas sector.

Participating in the Startup Mahakumbh 2025 in New Delhi, the Ministry highlighted its ongoing commitment to fostering innovation. The event featured 32 PSU-backed startups, benefiting from valuable insights shared by 14 senior industry executives on research monetisation, EV innovation, and mobility solutions, steering the nation towards a sustainable energy future.

An incubation roundtable titled 'From Lab to Market - Unlocking Research Monetisation' included industry leaders from BPCL, ONGC, Oil India, and HPCL. As startups gathered under the theme 'Startup India @ 2047: Unfolding the Bharat Story,' the event attracted over 3,000 startups and over 1,000 investors, expanding significantly from its inaugural edition graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Avinya'25 - Energy Startup Challenge' and the 'Vasudha - Oil and Gas Startup Challenge' spotlighted innovations in CO2 capture and AI-driven solutions. Across different PSU initiatives, including EIL's EngSUI and HPCL's HP Udgam, substantial funding is supporting diverse projects from industrial enzymes to long-range solar drones.

With BPCL's Ankur program and GAIL's Pankh initiative, MoPNG and its public sector undertakings are driving a robust technology-driven energy ecosystem. These efforts are empowering startups to lead India's energy transition, fostering a dynamic landscape of innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

