Sustainable Energy Solutions for Milan-Cortina 2026: A Green Olympic Promise
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics promises to be powered entirely by certified renewable energy, showcasing the viability of clean energy for major events. Enel ensures a green power supply using 'guarantee of origin' certificates from renewable plants. Sustainability remains a core commitment amid challenges in transportation emissions.
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics aims to lead by example with its commitment to using 100% certified renewable electricity. The organizing committee highlights energy consumption as a key area for reducing planet-warming emissions at major events, and Enel is ensuring a green power supply for all venues.
Enel confirmed it would supply 85 gigawatt-hours of renewable power for the Olympics, using 'guarantee of origin' certificates from European renewable energy plants. These certificates are essential for verifying the green origin of electricity and are crucial in promoting decarbonization efforts globally.
Sustainability challenges extend to emissions from spectator and athlete travel, with the Games' carbon footprint likened to emissions from millions of cars. While the organizers focus on clean energy, they also consider reducing the number of participants and spectators to further slash emissions.
