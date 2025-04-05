Rajasthan's Textile Revolution: From Fibre to Fashion

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has unveiled the groundbreaking Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025, aiming to transform the state into a modern textile and apparel manufacturing hub.

The policy, viewed as a pillar of Rajasthan's economy, aims to enhance the textile industry's capacity, currently among the top five export items from the state.

Provisions include significant financial incentives, environmental solutions, and infrastructure support, all designed to boost export capacity and make Rajasthan a competitive player internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)