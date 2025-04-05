Rajasthan's Textile Revolution: From Fibre to Fashion
The Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025 has been implemented to position Rajasthan as a modern textile hub. Encompassing garment manufacturing and fiber production, this policy offers incentives and aims for infrastructure development, creating jobs, and boosting exports amidst global tariff changes.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has unveiled the groundbreaking Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025, aiming to transform the state into a modern textile and apparel manufacturing hub.
The policy, viewed as a pillar of Rajasthan's economy, aims to enhance the textile industry's capacity, currently among the top five export items from the state.
Provisions include significant financial incentives, environmental solutions, and infrastructure support, all designed to boost export capacity and make Rajasthan a competitive player internationally.
