Jaguar Land Rover Halts US Shipments Amid Tariff Changes
Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, has suspended vehicle shipments from the UK to the US as it negotiates new trading terms following tariff changes. The US, a key market for JLR, sees about 23% of its vehicle sales, all shipped from UK facilities.
Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has temporarily halted exporting vehicles to the United States from its UK plants. The move comes as the company aims to renegotiate trading terms following recent changes in the US tariff structure on imported cars.
A JLR spokesperson confirmed the temporary suspension, emphasizing the importance of the US market for its luxury brands. The spokesperson highlighted that JLR is implementing short-term measures while formulating mid- to long-term strategies to adapt to the new trade environment.
The US market is significant for JLR, contributing to 23% of the company's global sales. All vehicles sold in the US are exported from the UK. The suspension follows the Trump administration's new 25% tariff on imported cars, effective April 3, emphasizing the brand's resilience and strategic adaptability.
