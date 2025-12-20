U.S. Military Strikes Back: Retaliation Against Islamic State in Syria

The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on multiple Islamic State targets in Syria, as reported by the New York Times using an anonymous U.S. official as a source.

This military action follows a pledge by President Donald Trump to retaliate after an Islamic State-suspected attacker killed two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Palmyra last weekend. The assailant, who attacked a convoy of American and Syrian forces, was also killed.

In recent months, a U.S.-led coalition has ramped up airstrikes and ground activities in Syria, often in collaboration with Syrian security forces, targeting Islamic State operatives.

