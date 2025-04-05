Pamban Bridge: Engineering Marvel Ready for Centenary Service
The new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu is prepared for inauguration, ensuring safe train operation at 80 kmph for 100 years. Under strict scrutiny, a high-level committee confirmed safety measures complied with regulations. Built for Rs 550 crore, this 2.08 km marvel includes 99 spans and a vertical lift providing economic and infrastructure enhancement.
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated new Pamban bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Ensuring a projected lifespan of 100 years, the bridge will support trains traveling at speeds of up to 80 kmph.
The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has overseen this monumental project, with director MP Singh emphasizing the comprehensive safety review conducted by a high-level committee formed in November. This panel addressed earlier flagged concerns, including design and alignment issues.
Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 km across the sea, featuring 99 segments and a distinct 72.5-metre vertical lift. This structure illustrates a significant achievement in Indian engineering while facilitating smooth operations for larger ships and train connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
