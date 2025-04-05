Left Menu

Pamban Bridge: Engineering Marvel Ready for Centenary Service

The new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu is prepared for inauguration, ensuring safe train operation at 80 kmph for 100 years. Under strict scrutiny, a high-level committee confirmed safety measures complied with regulations. Built for Rs 550 crore, this 2.08 km marvel includes 99 spans and a vertical lift providing economic and infrastructure enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:27 IST
Pamban Bridge: Engineering Marvel Ready for Centenary Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated new Pamban bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Ensuring a projected lifespan of 100 years, the bridge will support trains traveling at speeds of up to 80 kmph.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has overseen this monumental project, with director MP Singh emphasizing the comprehensive safety review conducted by a high-level committee formed in November. This panel addressed earlier flagged concerns, including design and alignment issues.

Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 km across the sea, featuring 99 segments and a distinct 72.5-metre vertical lift. This structure illustrates a significant achievement in Indian engineering while facilitating smooth operations for larger ships and train connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025