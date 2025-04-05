Pamban Bridge: Engineering Marvel Ready for Centenary Service

The highly anticipated new Pamban bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Ensuring a projected lifespan of 100 years, the bridge will support trains traveling at speeds of up to 80 kmph.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has overseen this monumental project, with director MP Singh emphasizing the comprehensive safety review conducted by a high-level committee formed in November. This panel addressed earlier flagged concerns, including design and alignment issues.

Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 km across the sea, featuring 99 segments and a distinct 72.5-metre vertical lift. This structure illustrates a significant achievement in Indian engineering while facilitating smooth operations for larger ships and train connectivity.

