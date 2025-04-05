Left Menu

Train Derailment Halts Service Between Punjab and Sindh

Train services between Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces were suspended due to the derailment of the Allama Iqbal Express. The incident, caused by a broken coach coupling, disrupted the down track. No injuries were reported, and repair efforts are underway to resume operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Train operations between Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces were halted following the derailment of the Allama Iqbal Express on Saturday. The incident occurred due to a broken coupling on the last coach, causing it to leave the tracks.

No injuries were reported in the mishap, according to the Pakistan Railways (PR). The breakdown affected the down track, leading to a temporary suspension of train services between Lahore and Karachi.

Railways teams are actively working to clear the derailed coach and repair the damaged track. The PR assured that operations will resume promptly once these repairs are complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

