Train Derailment Halts Service Between Punjab and Sindh

Train operations between Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces were halted following the derailment of the Allama Iqbal Express on Saturday. The incident occurred due to a broken coupling on the last coach, causing it to leave the tracks.

No injuries were reported in the mishap, according to the Pakistan Railways (PR). The breakdown affected the down track, leading to a temporary suspension of train services between Lahore and Karachi.

Railways teams are actively working to clear the derailed coach and repair the damaged track. The PR assured that operations will resume promptly once these repairs are complete.

