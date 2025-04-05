Left Menu

India's Export Growth Amidst Global Challenges

India's goods and services exports are anticipated to exceed USD 800 billion in 2024-25, despite flat merchandise shipments. Details on the nation's trade performance will be announced on April 15 by the commerce ministry. Positive growth in merchandise exports is expected for 2025-26 amid current global economic uncertainties.

Despite flat merchandise shipments, India's goods and services exports are expected to surpass USD 800 billion in 2024-25, according to sources. The official figures are set to be published by the commerce ministry on April 15, shedding light on the country's trade performance amidst challenging global economic conditions.

The sources further suggested optimism for the future, indicating that positive growth in India's merchandise exports is anticipated in the 2025-26 fiscal year. This outlook comes even as the nation grapples with negative export figures for the fourth consecutive month, primarily due to worldwide economic uncertainties.

During the period of April-February 2024-25, merchandise exports were USD 395.63 billion, nearly identical to the previous year. In contrast, service exports have seen a substantial increase, standing at USD 354.90 billion compared to USD 311.05 billion in the same timeframe the previous year.

