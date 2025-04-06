India Outperforms Amid Global Tariff Confusion

Amid ongoing global tariff confusion instigated by recent US implementations, NSE Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan expressed optimism about India's relatively strong market performance. Speaking after his visit to the religious site Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Chauhan pointed out the resilience of Indian share markets.

Despite new US import duties affecting India, Chauhan believes a clearer economic strategy will emerge shortly, particularly as negotiations aim to stabilize existing duty structures. He emphasized India's advantageous position compared to other countries.

However, market indices such as Sensex and Nifty have seen declines due to fears of a trade war. Chauhan remains hopeful that impending discussions will offer a clearer economic outlook globally within the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)