Mohan Yadav Ensures Prosperity with Bhavantar Scheme Boost

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 810 crore to 3.77 lakh soybean farmers under the Bhavantar scheme. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity. The scheme compensates the difference if traders purchase soybean below the Minimum Support Price. Yadav also announced future benefits for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a significant financial initiative by transferring Rs 810 crore to the bank accounts of 3.77 lakh soybean farmers through the Bhavantar scheme. This move underscores the government's dedication to ensuring farmers' prosperity and reflects its commitment to the agricultural sector.

The Bhavantar scheme offers compensation to farmers if traders buy soybean below the Centre's declared Minimum Support Price (MSP). In a bid to further spur development, Yadav also unveiled and laid foundation stones for 33 projects worth Rs 145 crore in Jaora.

Highlighting future plans, Yadav declared that the government would focus intensely on farmers' welfare through modern farming methods and innovative technologies by 2026. The government also plans to raise monthly benefits for Ladli Behna beneficiaries and provide solar pumps to more farmers at significant subsidies.

