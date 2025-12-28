Mizoram Leaders Condemn Attacks on Christians During Christmas

Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga, along with state Congress president Lal Thanzara, have strongly condemned a series of recent attacks on Christians in India, calling it a threat to secularism.

The incidents, marked by vandalism and disruption of Christmas festivities, have sparked outrage among leaders who accuse fringe groups allegedly affiliated with the BJP of inciting these actions.

Sapdanga emphasized the importance of upholding peace and unity, praising authorities for their swift response. Meanwhile, Thanzara urged political parties to sever ties with the BJP, citing a pattern of religious suppression under its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)