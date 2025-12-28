Left Menu

Mizoram Leaders Condemn Attacks on Christians During Christmas

Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga and state Congress president Lal Thanzara have condemned attacks on Christians and disruption of Christmas celebrations in India. They criticized the BJP and associated groups for instigating such incidents, calling it an assault on secularism, and urged a united stance against these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:04 IST
Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga, along with state Congress president Lal Thanzara, have strongly condemned a series of recent attacks on Christians in India, calling it a threat to secularism.

The incidents, marked by vandalism and disruption of Christmas festivities, have sparked outrage among leaders who accuse fringe groups allegedly affiliated with the BJP of inciting these actions.

Sapdanga emphasized the importance of upholding peace and unity, praising authorities for their swift response. Meanwhile, Thanzara urged political parties to sever ties with the BJP, citing a pattern of religious suppression under its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

