Crackdown on Spa Centres: Unveiling the Web of Alleged Illegal Activities

Police conducted surprise raids at multiple spa centres in Channi Himmat, Jammu to address allegations of illegal activities. Operations, coordinated with civil administration, led to detentions and seizure of materials for investigation. An FIR under relevant statutes has been registered, with further probes into potential networks underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, law enforcement in Jammu conducted a series of unexpected raids at spa centres in the Channi Himmat area. The operations aimed to address alleged illegal and immoral activities, as revealed by an official police spokesperson.

The well-coordinated action saw Jammu Police collaborating closely with the local civil administration, prompted by numerous complaints about the conduct within these spa establishments.

Authorities thoroughly inspected the premises, examining documents and seizing evidence, including digital video recorders. Some individuals were detained for questioning. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to uncover any broader networks involved.

