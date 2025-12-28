Crackdown on Spa Centres: Unveiling the Web of Alleged Illegal Activities
Police conducted surprise raids at multiple spa centres in Channi Himmat, Jammu to address allegations of illegal activities. Operations, coordinated with civil administration, led to detentions and seizure of materials for investigation. An FIR under relevant statutes has been registered, with further probes into potential networks underway.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, law enforcement in Jammu conducted a series of unexpected raids at spa centres in the Channi Himmat area. The operations aimed to address alleged illegal and immoral activities, as revealed by an official police spokesperson.
The well-coordinated action saw Jammu Police collaborating closely with the local civil administration, prompted by numerous complaints about the conduct within these spa establishments.
Authorities thoroughly inspected the premises, examining documents and seizing evidence, including digital video recorders. Some individuals were detained for questioning. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to uncover any broader networks involved.
ALSO READ
India Unveils First National Standard for Electric Agricultural Tractors
From Bunkers to Battlefields: Zardari's Courage Under Fire
Palamu Police Crack Down on Cybercrime and Illegal Activities
China Hails Ceasefire Between Cambodia and Thailand as a Step Toward Peace
Haryana Police Gears Up for 2026: Strengthening Crime Control and Public Trust