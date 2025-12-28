Crackdown on Spa Centres: Unveiling the Web of Alleged Illegal Activities

On Sunday, law enforcement in Jammu conducted a series of unexpected raids at spa centres in the Channi Himmat area. The operations aimed to address alleged illegal and immoral activities, as revealed by an official police spokesperson.

The well-coordinated action saw Jammu Police collaborating closely with the local civil administration, prompted by numerous complaints about the conduct within these spa establishments.

Authorities thoroughly inspected the premises, examining documents and seizing evidence, including digital video recorders. Some individuals were detained for questioning. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to uncover any broader networks involved.