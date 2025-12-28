Tiger Attacks Reveal Dangers for Bamboo Cutters in Chandrapur

In a tragic turn of events, two bamboo cutters lost their lives in separate tiger attacks in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

The incidents, which occurred on Saturday evening, took place in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Victims Budhsingh Shamlal Madavi and Premshing Ude, both from Madhya Pradesh, were attacked while working in different compartments of the forest range.

In response to the fatalities, authorities have temporarily suspended bamboo cutting in the endangered area, with initial compensation being provided to the families of the deceased.

