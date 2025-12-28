Tiger Attacks Reveal Dangers for Bamboo Cutters in Chandrapur
Two bamboo cutters were killed in separate tiger attacks in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, prompting a temporary suspension of bamboo cutting in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. The victims, from Madhya Pradesh, were attacked in different forest compartments, and initial compensation was provided to their families.
In a tragic turn of events, two bamboo cutters lost their lives in separate tiger attacks in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.
The incidents, which occurred on Saturday evening, took place in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Victims Budhsingh Shamlal Madavi and Premshing Ude, both from Madhya Pradesh, were attacked while working in different compartments of the forest range.
In response to the fatalities, authorities have temporarily suspended bamboo cutting in the endangered area, with initial compensation being provided to the families of the deceased.
