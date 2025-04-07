Left Menu

Revamped Microdata Portal Revolutionizes India's Statistical Access

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has launched a revamped Microdata portal, enhancing data accessibility, user experience, and technology integration. In collaboration with the World Bank, MOSPI introduced advanced AI tools, improving data accuracy and policy-making. A new training website was also introduced to facilitate capacity building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:55 IST
On Monday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled an upgraded Microdata portal, enhancing data accessibility, user experience, and integrating cutting-edge technologies within the Official Statistical System.

The new all-encompassing platform overcomes the technological challenges of its predecessor. With support from the World Bank Technology Team, MOSPI moved to a modern, secure, and scalable technology stack, ensuring compliance with security standards, responsive design, and an advanced data access mechanism.

The initiative included the launch of the National Statistical System Training Academy website, simplifying access to ministry-led capacity building data. Alongside this, the ministry revealed a Proof of Concept for an AI/ML-based tool to ease National Industrial Classification use, reducing manual input for more accurate data collection and better planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

