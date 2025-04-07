Revamped Microdata Portal Revolutionizes India's Statistical Access

On Monday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled an upgraded Microdata portal, enhancing data accessibility, user experience, and integrating cutting-edge technologies within the Official Statistical System.

The new all-encompassing platform overcomes the technological challenges of its predecessor. With support from the World Bank Technology Team, MOSPI moved to a modern, secure, and scalable technology stack, ensuring compliance with security standards, responsive design, and an advanced data access mechanism.

The initiative included the launch of the National Statistical System Training Academy website, simplifying access to ministry-led capacity building data. Alongside this, the ministry revealed a Proof of Concept for an AI/ML-based tool to ease National Industrial Classification use, reducing manual input for more accurate data collection and better planning.

