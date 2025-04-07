Left Menu

Japan's Economic Jitters Over U.S. Trade Uncertainty

Japanese companies express worry over American trade policy, which could impact profits and output. Despite these concerns, consumer spending by tourists and demand for luxury goods support the economy. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) reports growth in all regions and notes companies responding to rising import costs and labor expenses.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:06 IST
Concerns are rising among Japanese companies regarding increased uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy. This could potentially affect their profits and output, as highlighted by the central bank following a quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers on Monday.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) released a report indicating that spending by overseas tourists and strong demand for luxury items continue to bolster consumption. Although the report didn't directly mention rising U.S. tariffs, it highlighted that some companies fear the effects of trade uncertainty.

Wage hikes are spreading across various sectors in regional areas, though smaller firms express caution over further increases. The BOJ noted that companies are passing on import costs moderately and considering price hikes to manage rising labor costs.

