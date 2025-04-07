Tata Motors Shares Plummet Amid US-UK Trade Disruption
Shares of Tata Motors dropped nearly 13% due to Jaguar Land Rover's halted shipments to the US, amid new tariffs. Global markets felt impacts as trade tensions escalated following US tariff hikes and Chinese retaliation, sparking fears of a global economic downturn.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares in Tata Motors plummeted almost 13% on Monday as Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata subsidiary, temporarily halted shipments from the UK to the US. This strategic pause comes in response to newly imposed tariffs.
The stock hit a 52-week low on both the BSE and NSE, signaling investor concern over potential economic repercussions amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.
The US market, crucial for Jaguar Land Rover's luxury vehicles, will see paused shipments in April, as the company adapts its business strategy in response to these shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Stock Markets Soar Amid Positive Economic Trends
Asian Stock Markets Surge Amid Hopes of Softer U.S. Tariffs
Indian Stock Market Ends Flat Amid Volatile Trade; SEBI Boosts P-Note Disclosure Threshold
Stock Markets Rally Amid Tech Surge and Reduced Tariff Fears
Indian Stock Markets Surge: Nifty and Sensex Rally into Seventh Day