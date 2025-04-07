Left Menu

Tata Motors Shares Plummet Amid US-UK Trade Disruption

Shares of Tata Motors dropped nearly 13% due to Jaguar Land Rover's halted shipments to the US, amid new tariffs. Global markets felt impacts as trade tensions escalated following US tariff hikes and Chinese retaliation, sparking fears of a global economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in Tata Motors plummeted almost 13% on Monday as Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata subsidiary, temporarily halted shipments from the UK to the US. This strategic pause comes in response to newly imposed tariffs.

The stock hit a 52-week low on both the BSE and NSE, signaling investor concern over potential economic repercussions amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The US market, crucial for Jaguar Land Rover's luxury vehicles, will see paused shipments in April, as the company adapts its business strategy in response to these shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

