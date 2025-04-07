Tata Motors Shares Plummet Amid US-UK Trade Disruption

Shares in Tata Motors plummeted almost 13% on Monday as Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata subsidiary, temporarily halted shipments from the UK to the US. This strategic pause comes in response to newly imposed tariffs.

The stock hit a 52-week low on both the BSE and NSE, signaling investor concern over potential economic repercussions amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The US market, crucial for Jaguar Land Rover's luxury vehicles, will see paused shipments in April, as the company adapts its business strategy in response to these shifts.

