Sayaka Takahashi Appointed as New Representative of ADB’s Japanese Office

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Sayaka Takahashi as the new Representative at its Japanese Representative Office (JRO) in Tokyo, Japan. In this important role, Takahashi will be instrumental in enhancing ADB's engagement with Japanese stakeholders and promoting ADB’s efforts to address developmental challenges across Asia and the Pacific. With her extensive background in governance, risk management, and compliance, she is poised to strengthen Japan’s partnership with ADB, focusing on fostering collaborative initiatives that directly benefit developing member countries (DMCs) in the region.

Leading ADB’s Strategic Initiatives in Japan

Ms. Takahashi's appointment marks a new chapter in ADB’s continued focus on Japan as a key partner in its development efforts. ADB has long recognized the importance of Japan’s leadership in the global development community, and Takahashi will help raise the profile of the bank's work in Japan. As the Representative at the Tokyo office, she will be responsible for nurturing relationships with Japanese stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, and academics, to strengthen ADB’s strategic collaborations. Her efforts will further promote Japanese expertise and knowledge, especially in areas of infrastructure development, financial inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Prior Experience and Leadership at ADB

Before assuming her current role, Ms. Takahashi served as the Principal Secretariat Specialist at ADB’s Office of the Secretary (SEC). In this capacity, she played a vital role as the main liaison between ADB’s Governors, Directors, Management, and staff. Her responsibilities included overseeing the operations of the Board of Directors and managing various administrative functions within the organization. Her leadership in SEC highlighted her ability to manage complex administrative and governance processes and will undoubtedly contribute to her success as the Representative in Japan.

Reflecting on her new role, Ms. Takahashi shared her enthusiasm for further strengthening ADB’s ties with Japan and leveraging the nation’s capabilities to enhance the bank's support for development. "I look forward to deepening our relationship with various stakeholders in Japan and connecting Japan’s knowledge and expertise with ADB activities to support our developing member countries," Takahashi remarked. "By working together with our partners, we aim to address the most pressing and complex development challenges in Asia and the Pacific."

A Career Built on Governance, Risk, and Compliance Expertise

Takahashi’s career spans nearly three decades, with significant experience in governance, risk management, and compliance. She joined ADB in 2018, taking on a role in the Office of Anticorruption and Integrity, where she contributed to strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) frameworks in DMCs. She also played a key role in improving anti-corruption practices across the bank’s projects.

In 2022, she transitioned to the Office of the Secretary, where she continued to showcase her leadership in the governance space. Prior to joining ADB, Ms. Takahashi held various roles in the private sector, including as Director in the Reputation and Risk Office at Deloitte Japan. She has also worked in the United States, Germany, and the Northern Mariana Islands, auditing global financial institutions, consulting on AML and anti-corruption measures, and investigating financial statement fraud.

In addition, she has significant experience in banking, having worked in the International Fund Trading Department at the former Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation, where she developed expertise in financial operations and risk management.

Academic Background and Professional Certifications

Ms. Takahashi holds a master’s degree in public administration from the prestigious John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Her academic background reflects her commitment to public service and governance, and she has used her knowledge to contribute significantly to the field of development. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Waseda University in Japan.

Her professional certifications further underscore her expertise. Ms. Takahashi is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Specialist, a Certified Fraud Examiner, and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States. These credentials highlight her deep understanding of the financial sector and her commitment to ensuring integrity and compliance in all her professional endeavors.

A Vision for Stronger Partnerships in Asia and the Pacific

In her new position, Ms. Takahashi’s leadership will be pivotal in advancing ADB’s mission to promote inclusive and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific. By deepening the connection between Japan and ADB, she will help foster an environment where expertise, resources, and innovative solutions can be shared and applied to the region’s most pressing challenges. This appointment underscores ADB’s ongoing commitment to leveraging partnerships to drive meaningful development outcomes and support the long-term economic and social growth of its DMCs.

As ADB continues to expand its initiatives and partnerships throughout Asia, Takahashi’s appointment as the Representative at the Japanese office is a significant step toward strengthening the bank’s global impact, ensuring that Japan’s development expertise is harnessed for the benefit of the broader region.