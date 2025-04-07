World Bank Approves $200M to Boost Guinea’s Water and Sanitation Infrastructure

The World Bank Group has approved a substantial $200 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project (PEAG), marking a significant step toward improving water access, infrastructure, and governance in the country. The PEAG, set to be implemented over six years from 2025 to 2031, is designed to transform water and sanitation services in Guinea, particularly focusing on the Conakry metropolitan area. With a total financing package of $499 million, the project will rely on a collaborative effort involving the World Bank, Guinea’s government, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union (EU), and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), among other stakeholders.

A Strategic and Comprehensive Approach

The Guinea Water and Sanitation Project aims to make substantial strides in improving access to clean drinking water, enhancing water infrastructure, and advancing sanitation services. The project will finance the construction of new water production plants, distribution systems, and associated infrastructure to meet the needs of a rapidly growing urban population. The project also has an ambitious governance agenda to strengthen water sector institutions, particularly the Guinea Water Company (SEG), which will undergo a comprehensive recovery plan aimed at improving operational and organizational performance.

One of the key components of the project is to increase access to safe drinking water in Greater Conakry, home to a large portion of Guinea’s population. In addition to improving services for the existing 2 million people already connected to the SEG water network, the project will provide drinking water to over 570,000 people for the first time. The improvement of water pressure and the extension of service hours will significantly enhance the quality of service for millions of people.

Financial Contributions from Multiple Partners

Beyond the World Bank’s $200 million IDA credit, the project benefits from substantial co-financing from international partners. The Guinean government has committed $15 million in counterpart funds, while the European Investment Bank has pledged a €220 million ($245 million) loan. The European Union will contribute an additional €26 million ($29 million) in grants. The Global Environment Facility will also provide $10.092 million in funding, bringing the total financing for the project to an impressive $499.092 million. The combined contributions from the World Bank and its international partners will be managed under a single coordinated operation with shared institutional arrangements for smooth implementation.

Issa Diaw, the World Bank Group’s Country Manager for Guinea, emphasized the project's importance in transforming Guinea’s water and sanitation sector. He stated, “We are committed to supporting Guinea in its efforts to transform its water and sanitation systems and improve access to drinking water for its population. This project will secure water services and strengthen governance and water and sanitation facilities in Greater Conakry.”

Nature-Based Solutions and Integrated Water Resource Management

An innovative feature of the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project is its focus on sustainable, nature-based solutions to address water challenges. As part of the project, the Kankouré watershed and the Gangan National Park will be used to implement nature-based solutions, which are designed to enhance water management and ecosystem preservation. These solutions will help to mitigate climate impacts, improve water availability, and contribute to biodiversity conservation in Guinea. In addition to these environmental efforts, the project will work toward improving integrated water resource management at the basin level, ensuring that water resources are managed sustainably and equitably across the region.

The project’s integrated approach to water management also includes the establishment of a coordination unit under the Ministry of Energy, Hydraulics, and Hydrocarbons (MEHH), which will oversee all project operations. This unit will work closely with various implementing entities to ensure the effective execution of the project’s activities and goals.

Enhancing Sanitation and Hygiene Education

Beyond improving water infrastructure, the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project also addresses the critical issue of sanitation. Students in 400 secondary schools across Guinea will benefit from better latrines and hygiene facilities, which will help promote better hygiene practices among the youth. The project will also ensure that students are educated on proper hygiene, ensuring long-term public health benefits for future generations.

The project’s focus on improving sanitation extends to the broader population, with plans to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities across communities. The creation of these facilities will not only increase access to safe water but also reduce the spread of waterborne diseases, which are a significant concern in many developing countries.

Technical Assistance and Capacity Building

A critical element of the project will be providing technical assistance, capacity building, and knowledge transfer to national institutions. This will ensure that Guinea’s water and sanitation sector is equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to manage the infrastructure and services in the long term. The project’s focus on building institutional capacity will help create a more resilient and sustainable water sector capable of meeting future challenges.

Aboubacar Camara, the Minister of Energy, Hydraulics, and Hydrocarbons, highlighted the project’s importance for Guinea’s future. “The Guinea Water and Sanitation Project marks a major strategic turning point in our ambition to sustainably restructure drinking water and sanitation services. Through this substantial support from the World Bank Group and its partners, the entire ecosystem of national water governance is given new momentum, commensurate with the challenges of our time.”

Expected Impact and Beneficiaries

The project is expected to benefit over 2.6 million people across Guinea, including 572,200 who will gain access to clean drinking water for the first time. The remaining 2 million people who are already connected to the SEG water network will see improved services, including better water pressure and extended hours of supply. In addition, the project will provide significant improvements to sanitation facilities in schools, benefitting 400 secondary schools and their students.

In total, the project’s broad scope and coordinated approach will have a far-reaching impact on Guinea’s water and sanitation systems, improving the quality of life for millions and helping to drive sustainable development in the country. The success of the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project will be a testament to the power of international cooperation and shared goals in addressing the challenges of water and sanitation access in developing nations.

By transforming the water and sanitation sector, the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project will serve as a model for other nations in Africa and around the world seeking to improve access to clean water, enhance sanitation infrastructure, and build resilient, sustainable water systems for the future.