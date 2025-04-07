Global Markets Plunge Amid US-China Tariff Escalation

On Monday, global stock markets tumbled in response to increased US tariffs and a retaliatory stance from Beijing, leading to widespread sell-offs. European indices echoed the declines in Asia, with Germany's DAX dropping 6.5% and significant losses observed across Paris and London markets.

The US market didn't escape the downturn, as predictions indicated future declines for major indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. This turmoil, the worst since the COVID crisis, reflects fears surrounding the ongoing US-China trade war, threatening to tip the global economy into recession.

Key markets in Asia also felt the impact, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 falling 7.8% and further declines noted in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Observers expect continued volatility as international trade tensions persist, with analysts highlighting the uncertain economic outlook for export-reliant nations.

