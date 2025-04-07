Left Menu

India-Middle East Economic Corridor: Transforming Global Trade

The SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 in Dubai, hosted by Logistics Shakti, will feature former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest. The event focuses on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor's potential impact on global trade, involving over 300 logistics professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:10 IST
India-Middle East Economic Corridor: Transforming Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The upcoming SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 in Dubai will feature an impressive lineup of key figures in the global logistics sector. Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is set to grace the event as the chief guest, highlighting the significance of this gathering.

Hosted by Logistics Shakti, an Indian think tank aiming to enhance global logistics and supply chains, the conclave will also welcome Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Economy, as the Guest of Honour.

The event will primarily focus on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), exploring its transformative potential in reshaping international trade routes and optimizing logistics networks. More than 300 top professionals from the logistics industry across India, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe are expected to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025