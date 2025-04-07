India-Middle East Economic Corridor: Transforming Global Trade

The upcoming SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 in Dubai will feature an impressive lineup of key figures in the global logistics sector. Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is set to grace the event as the chief guest, highlighting the significance of this gathering.

Hosted by Logistics Shakti, an Indian think tank aiming to enhance global logistics and supply chains, the conclave will also welcome Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Economy, as the Guest of Honour.

The event will primarily focus on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), exploring its transformative potential in reshaping international trade routes and optimizing logistics networks. More than 300 top professionals from the logistics industry across India, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe are expected to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)