Fabtech Increases Stake in Kelvin: A Strategic Move in HVAC Industry

Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd has increased its stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems from one-third to 51%, making Kelvin a subsidiary. This move enhances Fabtech's HVAC capabilities, facilitating integrated cleanroom solutions and expanding market reach across multiple industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the HVAC sector, Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd, a BSE-listed company, has increased its ownership in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Pvt. Ltd. to a controlling 51%. This shift elevates Kelvin from an affiliate role to a full subsidiary.

This acquisition aligns with Fabtech's growth strategy and follows an initial one-third stake acquisition in Kelvin in 2024. Kelvin specializes in critical HVAC applications across various industries, which complements Fabtech's cleanroom solutions. The integration will allow Fabtech to offer more comprehensive services to its clients.

Fabtech anticipates that this strategic investment will enhance its market share, improve project execution, and solidify its position as a leading provider of turnkey cleanroom solutions. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Fabtech's long-term vision of customer-centric growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

