Fabtech Increases Stake in Kelvin: A Strategic Move in HVAC Industry

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the HVAC sector, Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd, a BSE-listed company, has increased its ownership in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Pvt. Ltd. to a controlling 51%. This shift elevates Kelvin from an affiliate role to a full subsidiary.

This acquisition aligns with Fabtech's growth strategy and follows an initial one-third stake acquisition in Kelvin in 2024. Kelvin specializes in critical HVAC applications across various industries, which complements Fabtech's cleanroom solutions. The integration will allow Fabtech to offer more comprehensive services to its clients.

Fabtech anticipates that this strategic investment will enhance its market share, improve project execution, and solidify its position as a leading provider of turnkey cleanroom solutions. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Fabtech's long-term vision of customer-centric growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)