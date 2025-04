Shweta Jha Takes Helm as Managing Director at A&M India

Global consultancy giant Alvarez & Marsal has announced Shweta Jha's appointment as Managing Director of its Business Transformation Services in India.

Jha, previously associated with Booz & Company, Accenture, and Deutsche Bank, brings significant experience in leading strategic initiatives.

Himanshu Bajaj, A&M India's Managing Director & Head, emphasized that her expertise would enhance their support for clients navigating intricate financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)