Economic Turmoil: Indian Markets Crumble Amid Global Tensions
Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule urged the government to protect Indian investors and the middle class following a dramatic stock market decline caused by global tariff concerns. Affected by US tariff policies, Indian markets dropped significantly, mirroring steep declines across Asian indices.
- Country:
- India
Supriya Sule, working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has called on the government to take decisive action amidst a stock market downturn that has worried Indian investors. The market downfall stems from global fears over new US tariffs, which have sparked concerns of an economic slowdown.
The fall was marked by the Sensex dropping by 2,226.79 points, its largest one-day drop in 10 months. This mirrored broader declines in Asian markets, with the Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, SSE Composite, and Kospi indices all reporting significant losses.
As tensions rise, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut highlights US protests against Trump, warning similar actions may occur in India to protect democracy. Protesters in the US filled the streets over policies linked to Trump, hinting at a potential parallel in India if economic challenges continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Demands Accountability for Shiv Sena Vandalism
Indian Auto Component Industry Navigates Export Challenges Amid Global Slowdown
Indian Stock Markets Surge: Nifty and Sensex Rally into Seventh Day
Controversy Erupts as Sanjay Raut Defends Comedian Kunal Kamra in Free Speech Debacle
Sanjay Raut Calls for Kunal Kamra's Protection Amid Mounting Legal Pressure