Economic Turmoil: Indian Markets Crumble Amid Global Tensions

Supriya Sule, working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has called on the government to take decisive action amidst a stock market downturn that has worried Indian investors. The market downfall stems from global fears over new US tariffs, which have sparked concerns of an economic slowdown.

The fall was marked by the Sensex dropping by 2,226.79 points, its largest one-day drop in 10 months. This mirrored broader declines in Asian markets, with the Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, SSE Composite, and Kospi indices all reporting significant losses.

As tensions rise, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut highlights US protests against Trump, warning similar actions may occur in India to protect democracy. Protesters in the US filled the streets over policies linked to Trump, hinting at a potential parallel in India if economic challenges continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)