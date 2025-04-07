Tragic Accident: Child Fatally Crushed by Bus in Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Borivali, North Mumbai, when a 3-year-old girl was fatally crushed by a BEST bus on Monday afternoon, according to police sources.

The accident occurred in Rajendra Nagar and involved a vehicle from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport that was operating on a wet lease basis. This arrangement includes outsourced drivers and conductors.

Mehak Khatun Shaikh, the victim, was struck by the front-left tyre of the bus while it was en route to Magathane depot along the Western Express Highway. Immediate arrest followed for the bus driver, Prakash Digambar Kamble, under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.

