Tragic Accident: Child Fatally Crushed by Bus in Mumbai

A 3-year-old girl, Mehak Khatun Shaikh, tragically lost her life after being crushed by a BEST bus in Borivali, Mumbai. The mishap occurred in Rajendra Nagar, and the bus was operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on a wet lease. The driver, Prakash Digambar Kamble, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:30 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Borivali, North Mumbai, when a 3-year-old girl was fatally crushed by a BEST bus on Monday afternoon, according to police sources.

The accident occurred in Rajendra Nagar and involved a vehicle from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport that was operating on a wet lease basis. This arrangement includes outsourced drivers and conductors.

Mehak Khatun Shaikh, the victim, was struck by the front-left tyre of the bus while it was en route to Magathane depot along the Western Express Highway. Immediate arrest followed for the bus driver, Prakash Digambar Kamble, under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

