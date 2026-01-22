Left Menu

UN Security Force Strengthening in Haiti: A Long Road Ahead

A U.N.-backed security force is being deployed to Haiti to support local police against armed gangs. By summer 2026, the force aims to reach 5,500 troops, with more troops expected by April. Currently, 1,000 troops are in Haiti amid deployment delays and funding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:42 IST
UN Security Force Strengthening in Haiti: A Long Road Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is scaling up its efforts to counter armed gangs in Haiti. A security force backed by the organization is set to bolster its troop numbers by next summer, with the goal of assisting local police forces in regaining control over gang-occupied territories.

According to Carlos Ruiz, the U.N.'s special envoy for Haiti, additional troops are expected to arrive by April. The aim is to build the taskforce up to 5,500 strong by the summer or fall of 2026, helping to combat the growing menace of armed groups.

At present, only about 1,000 troops are stationed in Haiti. The deployment process has been hindered by financial constraints and logistical delays, complicating efforts to stabilize the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026