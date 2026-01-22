UN Security Force Strengthening in Haiti: A Long Road Ahead
A U.N.-backed security force is being deployed to Haiti to support local police against armed gangs. By summer 2026, the force aims to reach 5,500 troops, with more troops expected by April. Currently, 1,000 troops are in Haiti amid deployment delays and funding issues.
The United Nations is scaling up its efforts to counter armed gangs in Haiti. A security force backed by the organization is set to bolster its troop numbers by next summer, with the goal of assisting local police forces in regaining control over gang-occupied territories.
According to Carlos Ruiz, the U.N.'s special envoy for Haiti, additional troops are expected to arrive by April. The aim is to build the taskforce up to 5,500 strong by the summer or fall of 2026, helping to combat the growing menace of armed groups.
At present, only about 1,000 troops are stationed in Haiti. The deployment process has been hindered by financial constraints and logistical delays, complicating efforts to stabilize the country.
