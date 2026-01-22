Diplomatic Dance: Xi and Trump's Frequent Meetings

In a significant boost to diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are anticipated to hold up to four meetings this year. This potential series of summits reflects an improving rapport between the two nations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted in an interview with Politico the current 'very good equilibrium' achieved in Sino-U.S. relations. Bessent emphasized that direct engagement between the leaders can swiftly resolve potential conflicts.

This proactive approach sets the tone for the overall relationship, providing avenues for immediate communication and de-escalation of issues, showcasing a strengthened diplomatic channel.

