Diplomatic Dance: Xi and Trump's Frequent Meetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet up to four times this year. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the U.S.-China relationship has reached a 'very good equilibrium', allowing leaders to quickly de-escalate any issues through direct communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant boost to diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are anticipated to hold up to four meetings this year. This potential series of summits reflects an improving rapport between the two nations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted in an interview with Politico the current 'very good equilibrium' achieved in Sino-U.S. relations. Bessent emphasized that direct engagement between the leaders can swiftly resolve potential conflicts.

This proactive approach sets the tone for the overall relationship, providing avenues for immediate communication and de-escalation of issues, showcasing a strengthened diplomatic channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

