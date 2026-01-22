Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Meitei Man's Murder in Manipur Fuels Ethnic Divide

The murder of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, a Meitei man, by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur has intensified ethnic tensions in Manipur. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading the probe, as protests erupt over the killing. The incident highlights ongoing hostilities between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, a Meitei man, by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur has been referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive investigation, according to a statement from Manipur's Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Governor Bhalla expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Singh and offered condolences to the grieving family. The governor emphasized that extensive combing operations are underway, with coordination between state and central forces to apprehend those involved in the crime. He reiterated that all lawful measures are being implemented.

Protests erupted in Kakching district and other regions as tensions escalated due to the murder. Despite efforts to maintain peace, the longstanding conflict between Kuki and Meitei communities continues, with over 260 fatalities and numerous displaced individuals since hostilities began in May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

