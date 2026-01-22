Left Menu

Greenland Saga: Wall Street Cheers as Trade Tensions Ease

Global markets rebounded as President Trump withdrew threats against European tariffs and ruled out seizing Greenland by force. The U.S. economy showed stronger growth, and Wall Street recorded gains. The dollar dipped, and oil prices dropped, reflecting relief in investor sentiment following the President's shift in strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:42 IST
Greenland Saga: Wall Street Cheers as Trade Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable shift, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against eight European countries and rule out forcibly acquiring Greenland has buoyed investor confidence. This newfound optimism was evident as MSCI's global equities gauge posted a second straight day of advances alongside a dip in the U.S. dollar.

Economic indicators also played a role in calming markets. Data revealed that the U.S. economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than previously estimated, with a revised annualized GDP growth rate of 4.4%. Corporate profits rose, and consumer spending showed solid gains, bolstering investor sentiment.

The stock market reacted positively, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording significant gains. Oil prices fell, and the dollar declined following Trump's policy pivot, while safe-haven assets like gold rose amid easing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
2
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
3
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
4
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026