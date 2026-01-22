Greenland Saga: Wall Street Cheers as Trade Tensions Ease

In a notable shift, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against eight European countries and rule out forcibly acquiring Greenland has buoyed investor confidence. This newfound optimism was evident as MSCI's global equities gauge posted a second straight day of advances alongside a dip in the U.S. dollar.

Economic indicators also played a role in calming markets. Data revealed that the U.S. economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than previously estimated, with a revised annualized GDP growth rate of 4.4%. Corporate profits rose, and consumer spending showed solid gains, bolstering investor sentiment.

The stock market reacted positively, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording significant gains. Oil prices fell, and the dollar declined following Trump's policy pivot, while safe-haven assets like gold rose amid easing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)