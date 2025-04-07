Railway Board Sets New Guidelines Amid Operational Challenges

The Railway Board has decided that legislating breaks for meals and nature's calls for loco pilots is not operationally feasible. This follows recommendations by a committee formed to address loco pilots' grievances.

The committee also suggested changes like updating the high-speed train definition and refining crew deployment, including the provision of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) in certain train types. However, the deployment of ALPs in Electric Multiple Unit trains was deemed unnecessary where safety systems are present.

Furthermore, the committee supported the use of Crew Voice and Video Recording Systems and fog-safe devices for enhanced safety, thereby equipping loco pilots with essential tools while safeguarding operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)