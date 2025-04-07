Global Markets Stagger Under Trump's Tariff Turmoil
US financial markets witnessed a steep decline following President Trump's tariff announcements, causing widespread concern in Asia and Europe as well. Major indices like Nasdaq and Dow Jones fell significantly as fears of inflation and economic slowdown grew, affecting global investor sentiments and corporate earnings prospects.
The turmoil in global markets has escalated following President Donald Trump's recent tariff decisions, causing a significant downturn in the US financial markets. As trading commenced on Monday, US equities experienced a massive sell-off, echoing the broader decline in markets across Asia and Europe.
Benchmark US indices, including Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow Jones, plummeted between 4 to 5 percent soon after the trading bell rang. President Trump urged Americans through his Truth social media platform to embrace resilience, highlighting the historical opportunity presented by these tariffs.
Asian markets mirrored this instability, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index sharply dropping 5.79 percent. The looming threat of a slowdown in global trade and economic growth has raised red flags among investors, contributing to the sell-off and dampening corporate earnings outlook globally.
India was not immune to this financial turbulence. The Sensex witnessed heavy losses of up to 5 percent in early trading but stabilized slightly by the close, ending the day 3 percent lower. The Nifty index followed a similar trend, reflecting the pervasive unease triggered by international tariff policies.
