Vedanta Ltd Seeks Global Partner for USD 20 Billion Expansion

Vedanta Ltd, a prominent mining conglomerate listed in Mumbai, is actively seeking a global partner to collaborate on its extensive USD 20 billion expansion plans, which span multiple industry segments.

The company announced that this strategic move aligns with its aspirations to significantly broaden its operations over the coming three years. Vedanta aims to restructure into four distinct entities: Vedanta Aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel.

The company is targeting experienced global engineering firms with expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) to assist in implementing its projects. According to an expression of interest posted on LinkedIn, interested companies must submit their profiles by April 30, 2025. Vedanta's restructuring plan, including a demerger expected by June-July, seeks to enhance corporate structure and attract direct investments in pure-play companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)