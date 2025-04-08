Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd Seeks Global Partner for USD 20 Billion Expansion

Vedanta Ltd, a Mumbai-listed mining conglomerate, is searching for a global partner to collaborate on its USD 20 billion expansion plans across multiple segments, aiming to restructure into four entities. The move involves inviting experienced EPCM companies to implement projects using an Expression of Interest submitted by April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:31 IST
Vedanta Ltd Seeks Global Partner for USD 20 Billion Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd, a prominent mining conglomerate listed in Mumbai, is actively seeking a global partner to collaborate on its extensive USD 20 billion expansion plans, which span multiple industry segments.

The company announced that this strategic move aligns with its aspirations to significantly broaden its operations over the coming three years. Vedanta aims to restructure into four distinct entities: Vedanta Aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel.

The company is targeting experienced global engineering firms with expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) to assist in implementing its projects. According to an expression of interest posted on LinkedIn, interested companies must submit their profiles by April 30, 2025. Vedanta's restructuring plan, including a demerger expected by June-July, seeks to enhance corporate structure and attract direct investments in pure-play companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025