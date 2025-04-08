Left Menu

Celebrate Bengal's Essence at Red FM's Poila Boithak: A Cultural Extravaganza

Red FM announces Poila Boithak's fifth season, highlighting Bengal's culture through music, art, and food. Scheduled for April 20, 2025, at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium, Kolkata, the event features live music, interactive activities, and traditional festivities to celebrate Poila Boishak, the Bengali New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:04 IST
Poila Boithak Season 5. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha Auditorium will come alive on April 20, 2025, as Red FM hosts the fifth season of Poila Boithak, celebrating the Bengali New Year with an eclectic mix of music, art, and traditional activities. This year, the event promises an unforgettable experience, with live performances from renowned artists such as Somlata & The Aces, Fakira, and Ananya & the Bohemian Baul, blending classical and contemporary sounds to captivate attendees.

Guests will indulge in interactive activities that reflect Bengal's rich cultural heritage, from live painting to traditional sweets, Mishti Mukh. Unique experiences like the Halkhata Installation and traditional adornments like Aalta motifs and chandan teekas will offer a modern twist on age-old customs, uniting attendees in a celebration of tradition and new beginnings.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM & Magic FM, emphasizes the event's emotional depth and cultural significance, reflecting Red FM's commitment to celebrating diversity and heritage. With a legacy of impactful engagement across 69 nationwide stations, Red FM continues to innovate through a robust presence in India's entertainment network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

