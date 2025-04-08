ZFunds Revolutionizes SIPs with UPI AutoPay Launch

ZFunds, a leading wealthtech firm in Gurugram, has announced the introduction of UPI AutoPay for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), a game-changer in mutual fund investments. This feature dramatically streamlines the process, allowing customers to initiate SIPs in just three seconds using only their UPI PIN.

Launched in February, the UPI AutoPay feature has already been embraced by about 70% of ZFunds' partners, offering a seamless alternative to the traditional, cumbersome methods of setting up SIPs. The company's forward-thinking approach aims to solve a significant issue in the investing landscape by leveraging the widely adopted UPI system in India.

In a bold move for accessibility, ZFunds is the only platform offering this service free of charge to Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs). The initiative is part of a larger digital transformation in the mutual fund sector, enhanced by ZFunds' recent Rs. 25 crore seed funding, which will drive further technological advancements and wider adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)