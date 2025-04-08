Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Strategic Talks in London: Boosting India-UK Economic Ties

During a critical meeting in London, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conferred with Prudential's Chair, Shriti Vadera. The talks centered on India's burgeoning insurance sector, driven largely by FDI policy reforms. Sitharaman emphasized the need to diversify focus towards reinsurance, third party insurance, and health insurance.

Sitharaman highlighted the vast opportunities at India's International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City, Gujarat, urging Prudential to deepen its engagement there. She presented the potential for global reinsurance services and fund management, encouraging investment in India's financial ecosystem through GIFT City.

Prudential shared plans for a new health insurance venture in India and showed interest in GIFT City's investment prospects. The meeting underlined areas for collaboration between the UK and India in business, asset management, and financial services. Additionally, discussions included India's budget initiatives supporting the expansion of Global Capability Centres.

