Uttar Pradesh's ODOP Scheme: Revolutionizing Local Entrepreneurship

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to propel its One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to new heights by 2025-26, announcing category-specific budget allocations to enhance the initiative's impact.

With an ambitious action plan, the ODOP scheme will bolster entrepreneurship, self-employment, and skill development throughout the state. The revised roadmap includes financing options, skill upgradation, and comprehensive support for artisans and entrepreneurs.

The scheme aims to create vast employment opportunities and establish Uttar Pradesh as a significant player on the national economic stage. Efforts include ODOP 2.0 action plan approval, simplifying current schemes, and promoting products on national and international platforms.

