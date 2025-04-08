Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's ODOP Scheme: Revolutionizing Local Entrepreneurship

The Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme aims to transform local entrepreneurship through strategic budget allocations and innovative plans, boosting economic opportunities statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh's ODOP Scheme: Revolutionizing Local Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to propel its One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to new heights by 2025-26, announcing category-specific budget allocations to enhance the initiative's impact.

With an ambitious action plan, the ODOP scheme will bolster entrepreneurship, self-employment, and skill development throughout the state. The revised roadmap includes financing options, skill upgradation, and comprehensive support for artisans and entrepreneurs.

The scheme aims to create vast employment opportunities and establish Uttar Pradesh as a significant player on the national economic stage. Efforts include ODOP 2.0 action plan approval, simplifying current schemes, and promoting products on national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025