Global Markets Rebound Amidst Trade War Tensions

Global markets, led by Japan's Nikkei 225, rallied with US futures following trade negotiations between the US and Japan over escalating tariffs. Despite ongoing trade tensions, companies like Levi Strauss and CVS Health saw significant gains due to positive earnings forecasts. Global economic conditions remain volatile amid high tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:48 IST
Global markets witnessed a rebound on Tuesday, driven by a surge in Japan's Nikkei 225, rising over 6% as trade negotiations loom between the US and Japan. Led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, talks hint at addressing currency imbalances amidst an escalating trade war triggered by President Trump's tariffs.

Tensions are high as China's Commerce Ministry vows countermeasures against the US following threats of increased tariffs. Surprisingly, companies such as Levi Strauss and CVS Health posted notable gains, exceeding profit expectations and announcing robust financial outlooks amidst trade threats.

Economic volatility persists as global stock indexes fluctuate. In Europe, Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 saw gains, while Asian markets exhibited mixed responses. As oil prices struggled, moves in currency and commodity markets underscored the ongoing global trade challenges.

