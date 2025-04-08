Left Menu

Odisha: Emerging Industrial Powerhouse Through Strategic MoUs

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's visit to New Delhi concluded with significant partnerships aimed at enhancing the state's industrial sector. Key agreements with Indian Oil Corporation and other industry leaders are set to boost economic growth and employment opportunities, reinforcing Odisha's role in India's petrochemical and manufacturing landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:57 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Image: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day official visit of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to New Delhi concluded with promising results that aim to enhance the state's industrial sector. During the trip, Majhi engaged in strategic discussions and formed key partnerships designed to bolster Odisha's economic landscape, particularly in the petrochemical and technology fields.

Among the landmark achievements was a memorandum of understanding signed with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project in the state. This initiative is projected to create approximately 67,000 job opportunities while substantially advancing Odisha's petrochemical infrastructure and manufacturing proficiency.

The Odisha government also inked significant agreements with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd and Petronet LNG, further solidifying its position in India's petrochemical framework. These steps align with a vision of sustainable industrial growth, import substitution, and a resilient supply chain, with 13 MoUs signed, valuing Rs 103,090 crores, and the potential to generate almost 96,000 jobs.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Majhi emphasized Odisha's ambition to become a central hub for petrochemicals and manufacturing, likening Paradip to the transformative industrial hub of Dahej and inviting further investments.

In line with these goals, Majhi had one-on-one meetings with leaders from diverse sectors, including Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, and SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd, among others. He also met with members from the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices, Toy Association of India, and the United States India Business Council to discuss collaborative potential.

As Odisha sets forth on this transformative journey, Chief Minister Majhi expressed optimism for continued partnerships with industry leaders to unlock the state's vast potential. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

