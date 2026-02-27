India's Energy Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation
India's economic growth, targeting over 7.5%, relies heavily on expanding manufacturing and electricity-intensive services like AI. Renewable energy, extending to green access and prosumer models, will be vital. The sector is thriving, creating jobs, and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) underscores the crucial role of renewable energy in India's economic growth trajectory, aiming for sustained growth above 7.5%.
According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi of MNRE, the integration of AI, data centres, and IoT in electricity-dependent services is essential.
SPDA Chairman Vineet Mittal praised the sector's evolution, highlighting job creation and decreasing import reliance through domestic manufacturing advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- renewable energy
- economic growth
- AI
- manufacturing
- IoT
- data centres
- SPDA
- green access
- innovation
ALSO READ
Celebrating 'Nation First': Honoring Exemplary Service and Patriotism
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG
Thakral Corporation Enters Drone Manufacturing Market to Capture USD11 Billion Growth Potential
Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing
Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG