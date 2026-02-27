Left Menu

India's Energy Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

India's economic growth, targeting over 7.5%, relies heavily on expanding manufacturing and electricity-intensive services like AI. Renewable energy, extending to green access and prosumer models, will be vital. The sector is thriving, creating jobs, and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) underscores the crucial role of renewable energy in India's economic growth trajectory, aiming for sustained growth above 7.5%.

According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi of MNRE, the integration of AI, data centres, and IoT in electricity-dependent services is essential.

SPDA Chairman Vineet Mittal praised the sector's evolution, highlighting job creation and decreasing import reliance through domestic manufacturing advancements.

