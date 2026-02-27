India's Energy Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

The Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) underscores the crucial role of renewable energy in India's economic growth trajectory, aiming for sustained growth above 7.5%.

According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi of MNRE, the integration of AI, data centres, and IoT in electricity-dependent services is essential.

SPDA Chairman Vineet Mittal praised the sector's evolution, highlighting job creation and decreasing import reliance through domestic manufacturing advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)