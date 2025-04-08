Left Menu

JLR Navigates US Tariff Challenges

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors unit, is devising strategies to address new US tariffs effective April 2025. The UK-based automaker temporarily halted exports to the US to reassess trade terms, as the American market represents a significant portion of its sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:56 IST
JLR Navigates US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors revealed on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is exploring ways to respond to the tariffs announced by the United States, set to take effect on April 2, 2025.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the Mumbai-headquartered automotive giant mentioned that the UK-based JLR has not yet finalized a plan to address the new tariffs.

A week earlier, JLR had announced a temporary halt on vehicle shipments from the UK to the US, aiming to recalibrate trading terms amidst the updated tariff landscape.

The US market is crucial for JLR's luxury brands, making up approximately 23% of its sales in the last fiscal year. In response to the tariff, JLR is implementing short-term measures including a shipment pause, while strategizing for the medium and long-term impact.

During the Trump administration, a 25% tariff on imported cars was introduced, affecting JLR's approach, given that all US-bound vehicles are exported from the UK.

Tata Motors acquired JLR from Ford in 2008, and the latest tariff presents a significant challenge to its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025