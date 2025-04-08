Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Surge: MoUs to Propel Economic Growth

The Odisha government signed 13 MoUs and received 15 proposals worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore at an investors meet in New Delhi. This includes IOCL's Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project, generating significant employment. These initiatives aim to position Odisha as a leading hub for the petrochemical and technology sectors.

The government of Odisha has taken a significant step towards economic enhancement by signing 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and receiving 15 proposals amounting to a total investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. This was announced during an investors meet in New Delhi attended by state and union ministers.

Among the MoUs, the landmark agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for establishing a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project stands out. Valued at Rs 58,042 crore, it is anticipated to create 24,000 jobs, solidifying Odisha's role in India's petrochemical industry. Other key signings include agreements with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd and Petronet LNG, emphasizing the state's commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, addressing the event, underscored Odisha's vision to become an industrial front-runner in petrochemicals and technology. Majhi invited further investments into the state, asserting that places like Paradip are set to rival industrial hubs in western India. Collaborative discussions were also held with various industrial bodies to explore opportunities in medical devices, toys, and apparel sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

