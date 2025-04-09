US Stock Market Faces Volatile Swings Amid Trade War Uncertainties
US stocks experienced significant declines following two days of dramatic fluctuations. Major indices, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq, suffered setbacks amid ongoing concerns about trade tensions and impending tariffs proposed by President Trump on Chinese imports.
US stocks experienced a turbulent trading session as they dropped sharply following two days of dramatic reversals. The S&P 500 witnessed a fall of 1.6% on Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain of 4.1%, pushing the index nearly 19% below its February record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a loss of 320 points after relinquishing a previous surge of 1,460 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 2.1% as market uncertainty continued to rise.
Investors are on edge, grappling with concerns about what President Donald Trump will do next in his ongoing trade war. Anticipation of a significant 104% tariff on Chinese imports keeps markets unsettled, with implementation scheduled to begin at midnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
