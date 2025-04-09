Left Menu

US Stock Market Faces Volatile Swings Amid Trade War Uncertainties

US stocks experienced significant declines following two days of dramatic fluctuations. Major indices, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq, suffered setbacks amid ongoing concerns about trade tensions and impending tariffs proposed by President Trump on Chinese imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:46 IST
US Stock Market Faces Volatile Swings Amid Trade War Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks experienced a turbulent trading session as they dropped sharply following two days of dramatic reversals. The S&P 500 witnessed a fall of 1.6% on Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain of 4.1%, pushing the index nearly 19% below its February record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a loss of 320 points after relinquishing a previous surge of 1,460 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 2.1% as market uncertainty continued to rise.

Investors are on edge, grappling with concerns about what President Donald Trump will do next in his ongoing trade war. Anticipation of a significant 104% tariff on Chinese imports keeps markets unsettled, with implementation scheduled to begin at midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025