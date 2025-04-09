US Stock Market Faces Volatile Swings Amid Trade War Uncertainties

US stocks experienced a turbulent trading session as they dropped sharply following two days of dramatic reversals. The S&P 500 witnessed a fall of 1.6% on Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain of 4.1%, pushing the index nearly 19% below its February record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a loss of 320 points after relinquishing a previous surge of 1,460 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 2.1% as market uncertainty continued to rise.

Investors are on edge, grappling with concerns about what President Donald Trump will do next in his ongoing trade war. Anticipation of a significant 104% tariff on Chinese imports keeps markets unsettled, with implementation scheduled to begin at midnight.

