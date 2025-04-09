Trump's Tariff Wars: A Global Trade Standoff

President Donald Trump has unleashed an extensive campaign of tariff wars targeting almost every trading partner of the United States. The introduction of hefty tariffs on imported goods underscores a new phase in global trade relations.

As of April 2, Trump has enforced a significant new wave of tariffs, some of which reached as high as 50%. Dubbed 'Liberation Day' by Trump, these measures are his bold attempt to address what he considers unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

The global reaction has been mixed. China, among others, has vowed to implement its countermeasures, signaling a sustained period of economic tension. As anticipated, these actions are likely to result in higher consumer costs across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)