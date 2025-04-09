Global Trade Turmoil: How New Tariffs Are Shaking Markets and Industries

Asian markets suffered losses on Wednesday following the imposition of new U.S. tariffs, including a staggering 104% fee on Chinese imports. Leading the decline was Japan's Nikkei 225 index, which initially fell almost 4%, as regional markets echoed the downward trend.

Investors remain on edge, uncertain about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade strategies. The effects have been immediate, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.6% after eliminating a formidable 4.1% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite declined by 2.1%.

Bangladeshi garment manufacturers face market contraction fears in the U.S. amid new tariffs, while South Korea introduces a 3 trillion won emergency package to aid its auto industry. In retaliation, Canada announces a 25% tariff on certain U.S. auto imports as global trade tensions escalate.

