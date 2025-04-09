Left Menu

India's First Agentic AI Hackathon: A Milestone in AI Innovation

Techvantage.ai concludes India's pioneering Agentic AI Hackathon during Agentic AI Week, drawing over 1,500 applicants nationwide. The event underscores India's increasing interest in AI-powered autonomous systems resolving real-world business challenges and setting the stage for future advancements in AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum (Kerala) | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:52 IST
techvantage.ai Champions Agentic AI with Groundbreaking National Hackathon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable stride for India's AI landscape, Techvantage.ai, alongside CrewAI, successfully hosted the nation's inaugural Agentic AI Hackathon, drawing participation from over 1,500 talented individuals across the country. This groundbreaking event, part of the Agentic AI Week, underscored a mounting enthusiasm for intelligent, autonomous systems designed to tackle pressing business issues.

The month-long initiative saw techvantage.ai engage multiple satellite cities, conducting outreach programs and expert sessions, which culminated in a vibrant Grand Finale at Technopark, Kerala. Participating teams employed CrewAI to develop AI agents addressing complex challenges, such as fraud detection and credit scoring, within the BFSI sector. The hackathon is a testament to techvantage.ai's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative AI community.

The competition witnessed Venkata Saketh Dakuri clinching the top spot with an AI solution focused on Regulatory Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering. Techvantage.ai CEO, Deviprasad Thrivikraman, remarked on the depth of innovation showcased, highlighting the growing traction of Agentic AI in enterprise automation, particularly in BFSI. As a leader in AI readiness, techvantage.ai continues to break new ground, reinforcing India's status as a burgeoning hub for AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

