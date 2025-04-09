India's First Agentic AI Hackathon: A Milestone in AI Innovation

In a remarkable stride for India's AI landscape, Techvantage.ai, alongside CrewAI, successfully hosted the nation's inaugural Agentic AI Hackathon, drawing participation from over 1,500 talented individuals across the country. This groundbreaking event, part of the Agentic AI Week, underscored a mounting enthusiasm for intelligent, autonomous systems designed to tackle pressing business issues.

The month-long initiative saw techvantage.ai engage multiple satellite cities, conducting outreach programs and expert sessions, which culminated in a vibrant Grand Finale at Technopark, Kerala. Participating teams employed CrewAI to develop AI agents addressing complex challenges, such as fraud detection and credit scoring, within the BFSI sector. The hackathon is a testament to techvantage.ai's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative AI community.

The competition witnessed Venkata Saketh Dakuri clinching the top spot with an AI solution focused on Regulatory Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering. Techvantage.ai CEO, Deviprasad Thrivikraman, remarked on the depth of innovation showcased, highlighting the growing traction of Agentic AI in enterprise automation, particularly in BFSI. As a leader in AI readiness, techvantage.ai continues to break new ground, reinforcing India's status as a burgeoning hub for AI advancements.

