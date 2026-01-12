Left Menu

SIT Seeks Custody of MLA in Thiruvalla Sexual Assault Case

The Special Investigation Team has sought a seven-day custody of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from a Thiruvalla court. The arrest relates to an alleged sexual assault case reported in January. Mamkootathil has submitted a bail plea, currently under court consideration alongside the custody application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:51 IST
SIT Seeks Custody of MLA in Thiruvalla Sexual Assault Case
SIT
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thiruvalla was approached by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, seeking a seven-day custody of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, according to police sources.

The arrest relates to a sexual assault case reported in January, with evidence collection currently in preliminary stages. Mamkootathil is accused of assaulting a woman in April last year at a Thiruvalla hotel.

While the court ordered him to appear on Tuesday, Mamkootathil, lodged at Mavelikara sub-jail, has submitted a bail plea that awaits a police report for further consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026