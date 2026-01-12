SIT Seeks Custody of MLA in Thiruvalla Sexual Assault Case

A court in Thiruvalla was approached by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, seeking a seven-day custody of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, according to police sources.

The arrest relates to a sexual assault case reported in January, with evidence collection currently in preliminary stages. Mamkootathil is accused of assaulting a woman in April last year at a Thiruvalla hotel.

While the court ordered him to appear on Tuesday, Mamkootathil, lodged at Mavelikara sub-jail, has submitted a bail plea that awaits a police report for further consideration.

