SIT Seeks Custody of MLA in Thiruvalla Sexual Assault Case
The Special Investigation Team has sought a seven-day custody of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from a Thiruvalla court. The arrest relates to an alleged sexual assault case reported in January. Mamkootathil has submitted a bail plea, currently under court consideration alongside the custody application.
A court in Thiruvalla was approached by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, seeking a seven-day custody of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, according to police sources.
The arrest relates to a sexual assault case reported in January, with evidence collection currently in preliminary stages. Mamkootathil is accused of assaulting a woman in April last year at a Thiruvalla hotel.
While the court ordered him to appear on Tuesday, Mamkootathil, lodged at Mavelikara sub-jail, has submitted a bail plea that awaits a police report for further consideration.
