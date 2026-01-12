Venezuela's Prisoner Release: A Step Towards Stability?
The Venezuelan government has announced the release of 116 prisoners, adding to previous releases in December. This move is intended to benefit those detained for activities related to undermining the constitutional order and national stability, as per the Ministry of Penitentiary Services.
In a recent development, Venezuela's government announced the release of 116 prisoners, following a similar action taken in December. The Ministry of Penitentiary Services confirmed the releases, which form part of broader efforts to restore stability.
The released individuals had been incarcerated for activities linked to disrupting the nation's constitutional framework and undermining stability. The government expects these gestures to aid in fostering a more balanced societal environment.
The Ministry emphasized that the initiative underscores a commitment to uphold legal reforms aimed at reinforcing national order and unity.
