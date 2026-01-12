Left Menu

Punjab School Education Board Secures Future for Contractual Workers

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains awarded regularisation certificates to 21 contractual employees of the Punjab School Education Board, offering job security and social respect. This initiative, part of the state policy under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to provide stability and service benefits for longstanding workers.

In a significant move towards employee welfare, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains handed over regularisation certificates to 21 contractual employees of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday.

This step emerges as part of the state government's policy focused on the welfare of adhoc, contractual, and temporary workers, showcasing the commitment of the Bhagwant Mann-led administration.

Among those regularised were 16 packers, two cooks, two waiters, and one driver, all receiving enhanced job security and the promise of service benefits, heralding a new era of stability for them and their families.

